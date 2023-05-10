LWC Radio Top 20 Group Donates to Mwanza Hospital 

Living Waters Church Radio Top 20 Group has donated assorted items to Mwanza District Hospital.

The donated items include laundry and bathing soaps, baskets, soya pieces among others worth hundreds of Malawi kwachas.

In an interview after making the donation Patron for the Group, Felix Kanchiputu said the group decided to make the donation as one way of showing love to the sick.

Taking his turn, representative of District Health Office Harry Mpwachika commended LWC Radio Top 20 Group for the donation describing it as ‘timely’

Mpwachika also called upon other well-wishers and concerned groups to emulate a gesture by LWC Radio Top 20 Group.

Living Waters Church Radio Top 20 Group was founded by Zizwani Mbizi-a producer and presenter for Top 20 music program at the radio.

Mwanza District Hospital is one of the old hospitals established in 1981. The hospital is usually overwhelmed by patients from within Mwanza, Neno and even Mozambique.