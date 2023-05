Celebrated local up and coming gospel artist Rowland Chapola has finally dropped the much anticipated music video ‘Happy Day’

The music video was released on Wednesday, 10th of May 2023 and has been recorded by Shonga Films.

In nutshell, the song talks of the Grace and the Glory of Almighty God as one verse go, “Lero Tiyimbe Happy Day, I hope you know kukhala ndi moyo ndi Chisomo,”

The music video can be accessed on YouTube via the link: https://youtu.be/­5PpGfHoHJ08.