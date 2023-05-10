spot_img
New York
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Ex-Political ‘Heavyweight’ Paul Maulidi rejoins Joyce Banda’s Peoples Party

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

Former People’s Party (PP) secretary general (SG) Paul Maulidi has rejoined the party, nine years after quitting.

Maulidi was unveiled at a ceremony presided over by the party’s SG and current Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola.

Matola described Maulidi as a valuable addition to the party which is currently on recruitment drive.

On his part, Maulidi said he believes that PP has a future in the country’s politics “that’s why I didn’t join any other party.”

Maulidi left the party unceremoniously after he contested in Parliamentary by-elections in 2014 which PP was boycotting.

PP’s spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda and administrative secretary Ben Chakhame were among the team of officials that has welcomed Maulidi.

