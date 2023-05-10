Ex-Political ‘Heavyweight’ Paul Maulidi rejoins Joyce Banda’s Peoples Party

Former People’s Party (PP) secretary general (SG) Paul Maulidi has rejoined the party, nine years after quitting.

Maulidi was unveiled at a ceremony presided over by the party’s SG and current Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola.

Matola described Maulidi as a valuable addition to the party which is currently on recruitment drive.

On his part, Maulidi said he believes that PP has a future in the country’s politics “that’s why I didn’t join any other party.”

Maulidi left the party unceremoniously after he contested in Parliamentary by-elections in 2014 which PP was boycotting.

PP’s spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda and administrative secretary Ben Chakhame were among the team of officials that has welcomed Maulidi.