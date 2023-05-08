spot_img
spot_img
22.6 C
New York
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

MCP, Chakwera to remain in power  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairperson for the Centre, Patrick Chilondola has assured party supporters that MCP and President Lazarus Chakwera will remain in power.  

Chilondola was speaking over the week-end in Dedza district during the launch of Joshua Malango’s MK 15 Million trophy.

The outspoken Chilondola sounded confident that President Chakwera and MCP will win the 2025 presidential polls.  

“MCP is here to stay and we will win the 2025 presidential elections with a landslide,” said Chilondola, adding that MCP is strong from the grassroot.

The trophy launch by workaholic members of parliament for Dedza East Joshua Malango was attended by senior cabinet ministers and MCP officials from the region.

Previous article
WHO says 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐧𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲
Next article
Holy Nation Church celebrates first anniversary: ‘Pastor Khumbo Joram has impressed me’- Apostle Ziba
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc