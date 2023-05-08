MCP, Chakwera to remain in power  

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairperson for the Centre, Patrick Chilondola has assured party supporters that MCP and President Lazarus Chakwera will remain in power.

Chilondola was speaking over the week-end in Dedza district during the launch of Joshua Malango’s MK 15 Million trophy.

The outspoken Chilondola sounded confident that President Chakwera and MCP will win the 2025 presidential polls.

“MCP is here to stay and we will win the 2025 presidential elections with a landslide,” said Chilondola, adding that MCP is strong from the grassroot.

The trophy launch by workaholic members of parliament for Dedza East Joshua Malango was attended by senior cabinet ministers and MCP officials from the region.