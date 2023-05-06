Kelvin Sulugwe highlights on YouTube monetization in Malawi

SULUGWE: There is a way to monetize a YouTube channel from Malawi despite not being a partner of the program

Kelvin Sulugwe, a social media influencer and author, has schooled musicians about YouTube monetization in Malawi and how they can get accepted to start earning for their videos.

According to his Facebook post, which is attracting people in the industry, Kelvin Sulugwe said it is impossible to monetize a channel in Malawi, but it is possible to do it elsewhere where there is YouTube Partner Program.

“While we have these set minimum requirements for YouTube channel monetization, the main question has been whether you can monetize a YouTube channel in Malawi or not. The answer is NO. But can you have a channel from Malawi that is monetized? The answer is YES,” explained Sulugwe.

Kelvin Sulugwe also explained that there are set requirements for one to meet in order to monetize their YouTube channel and these requirements, include having 1,000 subscribers to your channel and 4,000 watch hours over the past 12 months.

“You can still monetize your channel by asking someone residing in a country that has a YouTube Partner Program to apply on your behalf and most people get accepted,” he said, adding that, “You need an Adsense Account once your channel has been approved to your YouTube channel and to your local bank account to be used for processing your earnings.”

Sulugwe further said that views in Malawi do not pay much and instead encouraged Malawians outside the country to stream and watch local talent to boost their earnings.

“It is important for Malawians living outside Malawi, especially in economically sound countries, to always stream content from Malawi as that helps our arts sector generate some revenue for their art. You need to stream the songs on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Tidal, YouTube, Boomplay, etc,” he said.

Among other countries accepted for YouTube monetization in Africa include Algeria, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania.