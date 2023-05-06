“Hallelujah” As Stevie Wazisomo Muliya Goes Global With New Video

BY WASEMA JNR

WAZISOMO: Going global

After achieving massive success locally, gospel star, Steve Wazisomo Muliya is going global.

Born Steven Muliya, the singer, producer and composer has finally made his breakthrough on international market with his new music video, “Hallelujah”

The music video that was released on May 1st this year, has enjoyed massive reception on international platforms such G1 TV, Trace Gospel TV and some streaming platforms such us Spotify.

Locally, the music video has received praises from fans and fellow artists including Anthony Makondetsa and Lucius Banda.

Reports reaching this publication further reveal that several international record labels including Def Jam Africa have approached the Ndirande based musician and he’s carefully going through the offers.

Enjoy the video here: https://youtu.be/dPafYOZ00DI