Critical shortage of midwives hit Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s labour ward

Operations at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s (QECH) delivery suite (labour ward) in Blantyre have heavily been affected with the critical shortage of midwives, we can reveal.

Tonight, the suite only has three midwives on duty against the required number of 13 midwives on a shift.

The three are expected to attend to 24 delivery beds in the ward. They will also be attending to other duties.

An insider who confided in us said the situation has been like that for a while but the facility’s management is failing to address the situation.

We can also reveal that currently, the hospital Management is relying on nurses working on an upkeep basis.

The development puts a heavy risk on expectant mothers as they may hardly be attended to when in labour.

Meanwhile, officials from hospital are yet to comment on the development. On average, over 35 newborns are delivered at QECH every day.