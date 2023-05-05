Truth and Lies of Kunkuyu

Today, Minister of Information, accompanied by the tearing minister, once who called us frogs, elaborated the behind the scenes of fuel scarcity comic.

Fairy, Mkukuyu was honest. Fuel scarcity is a result of scarcity of forex. We are spending more forex than what we are earning. Our Forex cover moved from 6 months cover to 0 months cover. This resulted into pressure on forex to cover our daily needs including the globetrotting taste of the president. In the end, we do not have enough forex to bring us enough fuel.

However, that this will never happen again is a blue lie. If we are facing forex shortages amidst harvesting period, surely we can’t have more during lean period from August to January? Not at all. It can’t happen. This is a signal of deadly scenes ahead. Verily I tell you that fuel scarcity is here until 2025.

Lastly, the minister should have been honest about depleted Fuel Stabilizing Fund worthy K6 billion. Like covid funds, these billions were equally chewed. The fund was meant to ensure there is no procurement gaps of fuel at all times in addition to cushioning consumers from price hikes. Pano ndi plain plain. Boma lopanda plan.