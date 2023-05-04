Senior Prophet Mtupa for more support towards Freddy survivors

Malawi’s highly respected man of God, Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa has called for more support towards Survivors of Cyclone Freddy.

Mtupa, who is the father and founder of Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministry, made the call on Thursday as he celebrated his birthday.

“My heart still beats for Cyclone Freddy Survivors… I plead with Malawians to continue helping them and also console people who lost loved ones,” appealed Mtupa in a short birthday message.

He adds; “On my birthday l will still say, let’s continue holding the hands of those who were affected up until their life is balanced.”

Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi hard

Senior Mtupa further pledged to continue praying for Malawi and all people saying the best gift a man of God can offer is prayers.

Recently, Senior Prophet Mtupa and Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministry donated assorted items worth millions to cyclone affected households in Phalombe.

Cyclone Freddy, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, killed over 500 people and destroyed both public and private infrastructure worth billions.