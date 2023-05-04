KUTCHAYA KUGWETSA: Matonga Triumphs in Misa Malawi Polls…beats Wonder by 251 to 112 votes

Golden Matonga of Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) has been elected as chairperson for Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter.

According to a statement from Misa Malawi chapter, Matonga has amassed 251 out of 363 ballots cast in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

He was competing against Wonder Msiska who got 112.

The position for Vice Chairperson has gone to Chisomo Ngulube who was competing against

Blessings Kanache, Joseph Mwale and Alick Ponje.

Chisomo amassed 179 out of 363 ballots cast. Ponje got 92, Joseph Mwale 48 and Blessings Kanache 43.

The Executive Member position has gone to Nathan Majawa who got 140 ballots out of 363

votes cast.

Steven Zimba 128, Cathy Maulidi 92 and Luciano Milala 3.

The New Governing Council (NGC) will be unveiled officially at the MISA Malawi Awards Gala Dinner at Crossroads Hotel on Saturday May 6.