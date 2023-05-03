SDA’S CENTENARY CELEBRATION: Church to hold fundraising music program

DR KAONGA: All is set

Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church has organized a fundraising music program aimed at raising funds for the 100 years’ Centenary celebration.

Chairperson for the organizing committee, Dr Ernest Kaonga said all is set and that the event is expected to take place on May 7 at Robins Park in Blantyre.

Kaonga said the church will be celebrating 100 years since the arrival of God’s Advent Message through Chiwembe SDA Church in September 1923.

NAMASALIMA SINGERS: One of the headliners

He further urged all the SDA members and all Malawians to patronize the event.

“The SDA church will clock 100 years here in Malawi on 29 September and we will have a celebration to mark this milestone. So we are fundraising for various events that will take place to mark the celebration such as evangelistic campaigns which will commence on 1st September, “said Kaonga.

The event is expected to bring together both local and international singers including The Chronicles Lilongwe Band, Namasalima Singers, Randy Nansugwi and Zimbabwe’s Radiance Acappela.