Malawian sex-starved hubby arrested for beating wife over sex

Police in Nkhata-Bay are keeping in custody a 43-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his wife after she allegedly denied him conjugal rights.

Nkhata-Bay police spokesperson, Kondwani James has identified the suspect as Samuel Kaonga.

According to James, the suspect man went out for drinking on May 1, 2023 and came back later in the early hours of the following day.

He further said after a few hours of sleeping in his bedroom, Kaonga asked his wife for sex but the wife denied on the grounds that their kid was still awake in the same room.

“This did not go down well with the husband and a quarrel broke out; a fight ensued which left the wife seriously injured, dislocating her knee joint and has been referred to the district hospital for treatment,” said James

The suspect Samuel Kaonga hails from Yakobemapapa Village in Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.