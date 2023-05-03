ALIPOBE:  Daniel Kachamba ‘resurrects’ in DJ Kachamba 

DJ Kachamba:

In an attempt to ‘resurrect’ Daniel Kachamba a name which is equal to music in Malawi, a South African based Malawian DJ Kachamba born as Simeon Kachamba has dropped an album titled Alipobe.

The late music icon Daniel Kachamba donned the musical ears in the 1950s.

The must listen to ‘Alipobe’ album has been produced by a multi-talented and award winning producer by Elias Phiri.

In a statement Simeon says the album, whose inspiration is drawn from Donald who was Daniel’s young brother and also a musician, consists of 10 songs.

Some of the notable songs in the album include Alipobe, Maliro and Chauta.

In the headlining song, he talks about the existing traces of Biblical greats in the world at the moment, which he believes marks the fact that the world can perform way better in God’s liking.

In Maliro, DJ Kachamba pays tribute to musical great Robert Fulumani whose mentorship and family line has taken the Black Missionaries miles and miles. He also piles praise on the late Evision Matafale and Musamude Fumulani.

This iconic family of Fulumani and Kachamba all hails from Singano Village under Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre, a village of music as they call it.

‘And in the song Chauta, I speak to God to support little children that are suffering as a result of orphan hood and poverty.

“I speak in the voice of the victims with a view that God will answer and support them through people,’’ says Kachamba.

The songs can be found on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwxi_ftHDLUAywN-z1xi7kw).