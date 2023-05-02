DPP’s MP GANDA POWERED BY ONJEZANI KENANI: distributes relief materials to disabled persons, flood victims in Nsanje

REACH OUT TOUCH: Ganda presenting the donation

Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Constituency Gladys Ganda in collaboration with France based philanthropist Onjezeni Kenani on Sunday, April 30 reached out to over 3000 cyclone Freddy victims mainly Parsons with disabilities in her constituency with various humanitarian aid.

The items included maize flour, soap, packets of soya pieces, clothes and sugar.

The unprecedented and historic flooding has claimed thousands of lives, swept away villages and bridges, displacing people, making roads impassable and have hampered rescue and relief efforts that up to now some bodied are still buried in the debris.

In her remarks, Ganda hailed Onjezani Kenani and his team for responding kindly to her assistance request by releasing “massive donations” to help families of persons with disabilities.

“Persons with disabilities and their families have been severely affected by the devastating flash floods. They are facing unprecedented destruction of their homes, public health facilities, water systems and schools, putting them at high risk of disease outbreaks,” says Ganda.

Ganda also said the deadly flooding which has destroyed lives, livelihoods and infrastructure, is a result of a “serious climate catastrophe” and she has urged the communities to actively play a role in afforestation programs in quest to avoid future calamities.

“These floods have regrettably also washed away persons with disabilities assisting devices such as wheelchairs, glasses and food. I would like therefore, to appeal to charitable organizations, individuals and private sector institutions to help with such devices and other basic needs such shelter, medical supplies among others as most affected people are yet to relocate to safer places,” she pleaded.

In Nsanje alone, over 2500 households were affected by the devastating storms and rains.