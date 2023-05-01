Cyclone victims asked to look up to God

People living in Camps in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy have been encouraged to keep seeking the face of God regardless of difficult situations they are currently in.

Reverend Nelson Chikometsa of Ebenezer Community Church from Ndirande-Blantyre congregation made the sentiments on Sunday following the church’s reach out to Chanza campsite in Chiradzulu district.

Rev Chikometsa said God is love and He does not abandon His people, and whatever happens He is always on top.

“The Bible encourages us that, in life, we should not only expect good things alone, and that sometimes it is problems that bring us closer to God hence the people here have to continue loving God,” Reverend Chikometsa explained.

The Preacher further said in hard times as these, people have to cling and seek divine answers because God is watching everything happening hence He will make a way out.

He therefore said a church; they will continue to pray for the people in camps so that the same God should provide with them a solution in terms of good shelter.

Chanza camp is keeping over 170 people, and the church donated clothes and shoes.