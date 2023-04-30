UK based Malawi Gospel Songbird Levysai Kalepa set Manchester ablaze, launches album

KALEPA: She was a marvel to watch with her singing prowess and stage masterly

Levysai Kalepa, a renowned Malawian gospel music Queen based in the United Kingdom, has launched her first ever ‘spiritually-uplifting’ album titled Ndizayimba in style.

The historic and colourful launch took place on Saturday at Sol House, right in the heart of Manchester City in the United Kingdom.

The gospel song-bird thrilled hundreds of patrons at the launch with her soul soothing hits from the album such as Ndidzayimba, Ndimwazi, Mudalileni and When I Call.

Throughout the performance, Kalepa was a marvel to watch as she set Manchester ablaze with her singing prowess and stage masterly.

It was a launch that attracted people from all walks of life who came to witness the historical event.

That was not all. Prominent men of God from different denominations and nationalities also grace the launch and jetted back to their respective destinations contented.

In an interview with Malawi Voice, one of the patrons Steph Harwood described the launch as superb saying am going back to London satisfied.

“This was history in the making. We are very impressed with the performance and we are going back home blessed and grateful. We can’t wait for another show”.

Speaking in an interview after the show, Kalepa said she was humbled and honoured with the love showered on her from across the globe during the launch.

“We thank God that we have had a wonderful launch. I promise to keep on giving the world the best, “she said.