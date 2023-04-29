spot_img
spot_img
9.1 C
New York
Saturday, April 29, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Bwaila Hospital’s HR Officer Thandie Mnkhondiya scores ‘Nepotism’ mark Again

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) from Lilongwe (Bwaila) District Health Office are planning to hold protests against Human Resource Officer Thandie Mnkhondiya.

Mnkhondiya is being accused of nepotism and abuse of office as the HSAs claim that she  ‘corruptly’ recruited her two school-going children as HSAs without following government recruitment procedures.

The source further said that Mnkhondiya’s children are on government payroll despite them not discharging duties as civil servants, a fancy one is at Bunda and the other at Mzuzu University.

“We as some of HSA’s, are deeply concerned with this behavior. May the District Commissioner look into this issue immediately before it becomes worse as was in Mchinji,” said one of the sources who opted for anonymity.

Meanwhile, Mnkhondiya is yet to respond to the accusations.

The development comes barely hours after Health Workers in Mchinji boycotted work and closed the District Health Office demanding the firing of four senior officials accused of displaying unethical conduct.

Previous article
Women are the architect of socioeconomic development when empowered-Gladys Ganda says
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc