TNM conducts first draw of 2023 Zampira promotion

Blantyre, April 26, 2023—TNM Plc, sponsor of the country’s elite league, TNM Super League has splashed cash and airtime prizes to over 100 football fans across the country in the ongoing Zampira promotion.

The promotion aims at adding value to the game of football by creating a platform for engagement with TNM Super league football fanatics.

During the draw, TNM rewarded four customers who won in the SMS Trivia Questions category.

One of the winners, a Mangochi-based businessman and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets supporter Tobias Elefanti expressed gratitude to TNM for the promotion.

“I feel good to win in this promotion and I thank TNM for coming up with this promotion which is getting us more involved into the game,” said Elefanti.

In his remarks TNMs Head of Brand and Marketing Communications Madalitso Jonazi said that TNM is satisfied with the response from football fans.



“We launched the promotion to continue our engagement with football fans and develop the game of football in the country. So far, we have received 21,817 predictions, 46,506 participants in the trivia category and News Fixtures and Live scores recorded 19,565 entries,” says Jonazi.

As a passionate sponsor, TNM has this year introduced exciting set of prizes and innovations in the promotion to create great possibilities for football fans.

“We re-loaded the new Zampira Promotion season with exciting content on local and international football. During the promotions eight months period, eight customers will win a total of MWK29 million broken down as 16 million in monthly prizes, MWK6.4 million in question of the day prizes and an equivalent of MWK6.4 million worth of airtime,” he says.

Through the promotion TNM highlights its commitment towards developing football where winners will positively impact community teams of their choice.

“The monthly winner of MWK2 million is based on the draw of correct predictions of weekly games during the eight months period. The winner takes home K1 million and channels the other K1 million towards a soccer team in their community,” adds Jonazi.

The promotion also has a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporters understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions. Four customers will each win K50,000 every week.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451 or dial *451# to access other features. The SMS costs K50.