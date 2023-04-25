Castel coughs K7m into Lawi show

Mhango (right) hands over the dummy cheque to Lawi

Giant alcohol producer Castel Malawi has given K7 million to afro-jazz artist Lawi for his exclusive dinner and dance featuring renowned Congolese star Awilo Longomba scheduled for this coming Saturday evening at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Presenting the cheque yesterday in Lilongwe, Castel Malawi Regional Sales Manager Nkhwachi Mhango said they supported the show to inspire Lawi’s vision of taking local music beyond the country’s borders.

Cheque presentation to Lawi Group

“His show is a big celebration in our understanding. He is bringing in an international artist and his dream is to take Malawi music abroad. As Castel we would like to partner with good moments. It is in our DNA by virtue of our products that we must be part of all fun,” he said.

Mhango further stated that the show will also form part of celebrations marking 21 years of its Kuche Kuche brand’s anniversary.

“We also looked at other things like we are currently celebrating the Kuche Kuche Black Edition which is part of the bigger celebration of 21st anniversary of the Kuche Kuche brand which Malawians love. So, we thought, why can’t we extend our celebration and also share it with Lawi who is also loved by Malawians?” explained Mhango.

On his part, Lawi hailed Castel Malawi for the support disclosing that the funds will be used to meet the Awilo’s expenses.

Lawi speaks to the media

“Castel’s help has done a huge amount of work for now. It is covering part of the fees for the artist,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lawi has said the tickets are selling overwhelmingly with some outlets running out of stock.