NBS Bank rewards Salima Secondary School football team

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Chakwera rewards one of the players with a gift from NBS Bank

NBS Bank Plc has rewarded Salima Secondary School football team players with K100,000 each following their exploits at the CAF African Schools Championship in South Africa two weeks ago.

The team competed with other African teams where they won bronze.

President Lazarus Chakwera broke the news to the players on behalf of NBS Bank after hosting them at Kamuzu Palace on Friday afternoon.

“It is impressive that you have accomplished this feat in the midst of your academic responsibilities. I want you to know that your country is proud of you and your President is proud of you,” said Chakwera.

NBS Deputy Chief Executive Officer Temwani Simwaka concurred with Chakwera and further indicated that as a ‘Caring Bank’ they are also proud of the team’s performance and that is why they decided to do something sustainable for the boys.

“We will open complimentary bank accounts for each of the players where the money will be deposited. Each account will be credited with K100,000 but the students  will only access the money after turning 18 years,” explained Simwaka.

Chakwera (right) poses with one of the players

The team’s captain Blessings Alex Saka said the tournament was a good platform for their exposure.

“It was our first time playing outside, but we have learnt some valuable lessons for the next tournaments,” he said.

Malawi School Sports Association (MASSA) President, Blackson Malamula said the country has a lot of youngsters with talent that needs proper investment to unearth.

Apart from the bronze medal, the team also received about K150 million.

The journey to the competition in South Africa also saw Salima Secondary School win K75 million during the regional qualifiers that took place at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) last year.

Good job-Chakwera rewards a Salima Sec School player
