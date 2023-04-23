DPP Lawmaker Ralph Jooma Hails Muslims for Promoting Peace

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency, Ralph Pachalo Jooma has hailed Muslims in Mangochi for promoting peace and unity.

Jooma, an opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker, was speaking at Zimbawadi Mosque in the district where he donated food items to Muslims as part of Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

He commended Muslims in the district for demonstrating what he described as ‘good behaviour’ during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Muslims demonstrated kindness by sharing various things and showcase harmony a gesture which needs to be extended even to the Christian Community,” said Jooma

He then called for a continued peaceful co-existence between Christians, Muslims and faith groups in the district.

Village Headman Taulo, who is also a Sheik at Zimbawadi Mosque, commended Jooma for the donation saying it was timely.

On co-existence the block leader said he always urges his subjects to live in peace, a thing which has been enjoyed among them in the area.