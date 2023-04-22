Nacro gives humanitarian aid to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy

New Apostolic Church Relief Organisation (Nacro) recently partnered with Germany NGOs NAK-Karitativ, Hilfe Zur Selbsthilfe (Help), and it’s church members to donate relief items to survivors of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy which had hit the Southern Region of Malawi for several days during the month of March 2023.

The donation, valued at over MK76 million, was officially presented in Blantyre recently at Mapazi camp in Machinjiri Township.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony of the emergency relief items, which included kitchen utensils, maize flour, beans, clothes, plastic buckets and mosquito nets. Malawi District Helper for the New Apostolic Church Apostle Arnold Mhango appealed for more support towards the survivors of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy in the country.

“The emergency relief items that will are handing over today will only reach at least 1,200 households living in camps. We feel this is not enough because the cyclone has displaced many people and caused damage and losses to human life, homes and assets.

Therefore, we appeal for more support both locally and internationally to keep on support our brothers and sisters who are is dire need,” said Mhango.

So many families were rendered homeless, particularly in Southern Region, as the cyclone wreaked havoc on communities and the environment.

The aftermaths of the floods saw many households being exposed to immediate and prolonged acute food shortages because of destruction of people’s disposal assets and food items, and crop fields.

Many vulnerable people especially children, pregnant and lactating women, the elderly and chronically ill are now exposed to increased food deficiency maladies due to the flood induced acute food shortage.

There are are also secondary effects of floods such as outbreak of waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea and cholera.