Mutharika gets fresh endorsement

Central region district governors for the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have endorsed Party’s President Peter Mutharika for the 2025 presidential elections.

The district governors, youth and women directors from the region made the endorsement during a meeting held on Friday in Lilongwe.

The meeting was also attended by top politician politician Hetherwick Ntaba, DPP vice president for the region Zeria Chakale and the party’s regional governor for the Centre, David Kambalame.

Recently, DPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi asked President Mutharika to call for an elective convention before 2 July, 2023 as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

“President Mutharika must call for a convention before July 2 this year,” said Dausi, adding that party leadership must allow those vying for positions to campaign freely.

DPP was formed in February 2005 by Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika after a dispute with the United Democratic Front (UDF), which was led by his predecessor, Bakili Muluzi.