Thursday, April 20, 2023
High Courts finds Gomani with case to answer

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The High Court in Lilongwe has ruled that Arafat Gomani has a case to answer for allegedly killing Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira’s sister, Lucy.

Judge Mzondi Mvula made the ruling when the court reconvened to determine whether Gomani who is serving a jail term for the theft of a vehicle belonging to the deceased has a case to answer.

The court said that based on the evidence presented in the court by eight witnesses, Gomani has a case to answer.

It was disclosed that he was the last person to interact with Lucy Kadzamira in October 2019 before being found lifeless in her house in Area 47 in Lilongwe.

The judge also based the ruling on the theft of the deceased’s vehicle which Gomani was caught selling.

The court has since adjourned the case to 3 May 2023 when the murder trial is expected to commence.-( By Austin Fukula, MBC Online Services)

