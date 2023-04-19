BATTLE LINES DRAWN: Mchacha sues Mutharika, as Court stops DPP from ‘firing’ him

The High Court of Malawi has blocked the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leader Peter Mutharika from replacing Charles Mchacha as the party’s regional governor for the south.

In a civil cause number 86 of 2023, High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza has issued the injunction restraining the two from implementing their decision until a determination of the matter or until a further order of the court.

The court has further directed Mchacha to file inter partes application for the continuation of his injunction within 28 days.

The party fired Mchacha last week and replaced him with Thompson Kamangira, the party’s deputy director for international affairs, a move Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba described as a strategic arrangement ahead of the 2025 general elections.

The former governing party has insisted the removal of Mchacha has nothing to do with his stand against the endorsement of Mutharika as the party’s presidential candidate in 2025.

Since leaving government in June 2020, the DPP has been rocked in a power struggle following the eyeing of the presidency by various senior party members.