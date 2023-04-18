Social activist Chiza Mkandawire announces new political party: Chipani Cha Amphawi M’Malawi (CCAM)

MKANDAWIRE: The party will stand for economic reforms, good governance and the fight against corruption in Malawi

Malawian business consultant and social activist, Ben Chiza Mkandawire, has announced a new party, Chipani Cha Amphawi M’Malawi (CCAM), which he says will focus on the fight against corruption and a spirited drive to enable the creation of good governance.

In an interview with Malawi Voice on Monday, Mkandawire, who is an active and renowned social commentator said it is time that Malawians as a people started doing away with impunity.

Said Mkandawire: “The party will stand for economic reforms, good governance and the fight against corruption in Malawi.”

According to Mkandawire, the creation of a federal system of government in the country will ensure equal distribution of development and effective accountability on the party of the leaders.

“The fact is that the unitary system of government in Malawi has failed us. It is because with the system we give a lot of power to the President and his cronies a thing that imbues executive arrogance in them,” he said.

He added: “There is already huge support and members and interested members are contented with our ideas.

“The truth is that every Malawian would like positive changes for the country in all aspects. Chipani Cha Amphawi M’Malawi is the solution and we assure Malawians to deliver our promises,” he said.

A snapshot survey on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp groups show that CCAM has registered a positive sensation.

Since last week when Mkandawire announced the party, hundreds of followers have been making positive contributions and eagerness to have the party structures established as soon as possible in preparation for the 2025 Presidential Elections.

Commenting on Mkandawire’s Facebook wall, Joshua Mayilosi from Chikhwawa said CCAM if it lives to its principles is the way to go for the country.

Wrote Mayilosi: “If your [Mkandawire] party will be committed to what you are telling us, the be assured of most Malawians’ support.

“Here in Chikhwawa be rest assured that I will personally help in garnering support….. Makamaka nkhani ya federal system of government. Malawi surely needs it.”

Once registered by the registrar of political parties, CCAM could add the number of political parties in the country to 58.

So far the popular political parties in the country include United Democratic Front (UDF), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and former governing People’s Party (PP).