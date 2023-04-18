IBONGETSE: MK 1 billion Castel Challenge Cup is here

DEAL DONE: Agreement signing ceremony in progress

The country’s largest brewery Castel Distributors Ltd has unveiled a MWK1 billion Castel Challenge Cup which goes down the history books as Malawi’s largest sporting sponsorship ever.

For the next three years, Castel will stake MWK320 Million every year with the champion banking a MK50 Million cheque and MK25 Million for the runner-up. The champions will automatically earn their slot at the CAF Champions Cup, as dictated by FIFA rules that the winner of any country’s largest cup represents that nation in the continental cup winner’s tournament.

“As a company, we are challenging the footballers in the country to live up to their full potential. Castel is investing about MK1 billion into this cup with over MK320 million annually. This is an enormous economic responsibility and great platform for talent development in Malawi,” said Managing Director Thomas Reynaud.

He added; “Our commitment is to make sure we support the government in talent development from the grassroots and that the business positively impacts society.”

Castel Sales & Marketing Deputy Director Nelson Zotto Banda said the Challenge Cup, to be played on a knock-out basis nationally will take the bottom-up approach aiming to unravel young talent and develop grassroots football akin to how global icon Brazil’s Pele and Flames legend Kinnah “Electric” Phiri were scouted.

“By exposing young talent from rural areas, our hope is that we will create a platform where coaches and scouts can choose the right talent to play for the Flames. The best footballers in the world came from the townships. They rose from the fringes to break into the elite leagues of the world,” he said, adding games will be played at district, regional and national level where the 16 TNM Super League teams will be seeded.

Banda said the Castel Challenge Cup, under the theme; “Ibongetes” or “make it fiery”, offers immense socio-economic benefits for Malawi in terms of job creation and revenue generation at game venues, pubs and supporting businesses.

For his part, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu seemed blown away by the offer of the historic “humongous” sponsorship and could not hide his excitement with a boyish grin.

“I applaud Castel for Raising the Bar very high. This is humongous by our standards. It is a dream come true because the football family has been yearning for such lucrative sponsorship for a long time. I cannot stop pinching myself for such a windfall,” said Nyamilandu.

He said the cup will boost football development in Malawi given the intensity of competition it will create between fringe teams and the professional clubs playing in the top drawers of local and international football formations.

“I can assure you that with such a level of diversity and multifaceted approach, our game of football will never be the same again. There will be very stiff competition from bottom to the top and wholesome entertainment across the breadth of the country,” he said.

Minister of Sports Honourable Uchizi Mkandawire applauded Castel for coming forward to revive football sponsorship in grand style, noting the feat was unbelievable.

FAM 1st Vice President Justice Jabbar Alide spiced up the event when he stepped on the podium to break down the format of the knock-out cup and emphasize that it confirms the return of total football at all levels where every deserving team will win cash prizes.

“There will be something for everyone. Apart from the champions and their runners-up, district, regional and other qualifiers will cart home with cash prizes and share the football cake at every key competitive level,” he said.

The colourful cocktail launch spiced up with Castel bars, was graced by football stakeholders, corporates, distribution partners of Castel, sports council officials, government officials led by the Sports Minister, club administrators, SULOM officials, Super League sponsors TNM Plc, pub owners and Blantyre’s social dons.