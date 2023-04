Well known music composer in the Catholic church who composed the popular hymn number 74( chuma chathu) but popular known as Ayambe kumbuyoko Mr Pankalasio Pondani Phiko Phiri has died this this morning at his home in Mua Catholic Parish Dedza Diocese, the parish has announced.

He was born in 1940 and hails from Nganja area, Kankhande village, Traditional Authority Kachindamoto, Dedza District.

He will be laid to rest at his home village tomorrow.