Two Tanzanians arrested in Malawi

The Malawi Police Service in Blantyre is keeping in custody two Tanzanians for being found in possession of medical drugs.

Blantyre Police Assistant Public Relations Office, Ivy Mwalabu has identified the suspects as Jacob Evance 42 and Raphael Mwaiswa 35.

According to Ivy, the two suspects have been arrested after police received a tip from well-wishers that the two were keeping medical drugs without permit.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police rushed to the scene where they found one carton of assorted medical drugs and three cartons of surgical equipment for HIV and AIDS and malaria testing respectively,” said Ivy

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of found in possession of medical equipment without permit.

Meanwhile, Blantyre Police Station has appealed to all residents to report any information that will help to arrest any person unlawfully keeping or selling medical drugs and equipment.