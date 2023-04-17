spot_img
Monday, April 17, 2023
Ng’ombeyagwada New Malawi Prison Chief

By Malawi Voice

Masauko Ng’ombeyagwada Wiskot has been appointed as the new commissioner General for Malawi Prison Service.

According to Malawi Prison Service facebook page, the appointment is with effect from March 25, 2023.

Wiskot has replaced Miss Grace Wandika Phiri who has been redeployed to Office of the President and Cabinet as the Principal Secretary.

MPS is a government department established under Chapter XVII of the Constitution of Malawi, 1994 and the Prisons Act (Cap 9:02) of the Laws of Malawi.

It exists to rehabilitate offenders for their reintegration as law abiding citizens

