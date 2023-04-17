K15million Joshua Malango trophy set, as teams receive balls

Dedza Central East parliamentarian Joshua Malango had distributed 28 balls to 28 teams in his constituency.

The 28 teams drawn from Dedza Central East Constituency will participate in the Joshua Malango 15 Million Kwacha Trophy slated to be launched end of this month.

This will be the first ever tournament to be launched in the Constituency and the teams will compete against each other for the title.

In his remarks after distributing the balls at Nanze Primary School in TA Kaphuka Malango said he thought it wise to distribute the balls to the participating teams so that they start gearing up for the competition.

“As usual the teams should expect more apart from receiving the balls. This time around in the 2023 edition we will also distribute the kits to teams that will qualify for semi finals and finals,”said Malango.

Apart from the 28 balls which has been distributed, Malango said the teams will also receive balls during the launch for the actual games.

“We will also conduct Referee and Coaches clinics by trained Referees and Coaches from Malawi because we want a professional competition. The aim is to unearth hidden talent which some can even compete in the League, “he said.

Malango said,during the launch of this year’s edition they expect to invite the minister of sports, several Ministers and Sports administrator to grace the launch.

Meanwhile, the draw which is comprised of four groups with 7 teams each has been conducted. Each group will produce top 4 teams to compete in round of 16 on knock out basis.

The winning team will receive a Trophy and monetary prize.

Apart from this K15 million trophy, Malango revealed that he will also soon introduce netball trophy, school tournament, interdomination festival Choir competition as well as Cultural competition day in the constituency.

The aim of the trophy is to encourage the youth from all angles in the constituency to showcase talent and exploring the opportunities as well as one way of preventing them from bad behaviour.