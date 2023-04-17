GOOD SAMARITAN: Msaka cheers DPP Kasungu chairlady’s sick child

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka over the week-end cheered daughter to party’s chairlady for Kasungu Ndoda Mercy Kaunda at Kasungu District Hospital.

Kaunda’s daughter, a student at Chayamba Secondary School, is admitted at the hospital due to a ‘swelling’ leg.

In his speech, Msaka, who is also Member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu, wished Kaunda’s daughter a “full and quick” recovery.

He added: “I decided to cheer the sick child to our chairlady as one way of showing that DPP is a one family.”

Taking her turn, Kaunda commended Msaka for sparing his precious time to visit her sick-child.

Apart from the visit, Msaka has also paid school fees for the child and bought some learning materials.