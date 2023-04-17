All positions up for grabs at UTM’s elective indaba

SKC and UTM vice president Michael Usi

Key partner in Tonse Alliance administration, UTM has disclosed that it will hold its elective convention this year.

UTM’s Publicity Secretary, Felix Njawala has told a local media that party members are free to contest on various positions of the party saying ‘no individual will be blocked’.

According to Njawala, the mandate of the current leadership is expected to end in September 2023.

“Party’s General Secretary will soon announce the exact date for the convention,” Njawala told Mtunthama Broadcasting Station.

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima is the current president for UTM; and the party forms part of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration.