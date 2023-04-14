THINGS FALL APART: DPP fires Charles Mchacha as Governor for South

Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold: Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has fired Charles Mchacha as party’s Regional Governor for the South with immediate effect.

DPP’s Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu has confirmed the development in an interview with a local media.

“It’s just a strategy as we are approaching the elections he has since been replaced by Thompson Kamangira,” Chipungu told Zodiak Online

In an interview the outspoken Mchacha said he has heard of his firing, but is yet to receive an official letter.