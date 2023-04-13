Malawi Police launch probe into ‘Sex for AIP fertilizer’ scam  

Police have launched an investigation into a case in which a 20-year-old girl was allegedly forced to offer sex in order for her to buy Affordable Input Programme (AIP) fertilizer at Mkanda Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) depot in Mchinji District.

Gender activist Ackim Bwanali, who has been following up the issue, confirmed in an interview that the matter was reported to police yesterday.

He said: “Two senior managers from SFFRFM came yesterday to ask me some questions. Later, I took them to the girl for further interrogation.

“Thereafter, we went to Mkanda Police Unit to report the matter. This morning, we will return to police for further interrogation as well as to visit the scene of the crime.”

The police investigation follows a story published in Nation on Sunday of April 9 2023.

Malawi Human Rights Commission has also expressed commitment to probe the matter and bring the culprit to book.

SFFRFM has not yet responded to our questionnaire, but national police spokesperson Peter Kalaya urged the woman to report the matter to police.-(Report by Bright Kumwenda, Nation Online)