Chakwera arrives in Mzuzu

By George Mponda & Tawonga Moyo

President Lazarus Chakwera has today arrived in the northern region for government engagements, including visiting people whose crop fields have been destroyed by prolonged dry spell.

Speaking on the sidelines of Chakwera’s arrival in Mzuzu, Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu said the Karonga dry spell is a calamity as people are at risk of hunger, adding it is therefore important for the President to visit the district.

Kunkuyu added that when disaster hits a country, people look up to the leadership for solutions and the President’s visit portrays a sign of good leadership.

Chakwera is expected to visit Karonga on Friday.