spot_img
spot_img
29.6 C
New York
Thursday, April 13, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera arrives in Mzuzu

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By George Mponda & Tawonga Moyo

President Lazarus Chakwera has today arrived in the northern region for government engagements, including visiting people whose crop fields have been destroyed by prolonged dry spell.

Speaking on the sidelines of Chakwera’s arrival in Mzuzu, Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu said the Karonga dry spell is a calamity as people are at risk of hunger, adding it is therefore important for the President to visit the district.

Kunkuyu added that when disaster hits a country, people look up to the leadership for solutions and the President’s visit portrays a sign of good leadership.

Chakwera is expected to visit Karonga on Friday.

Previous article
Face Convention on 2 July, APM told
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc