ADADI AYIMANSO: Dausi to address the press

National Publicity Secretary for main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Nicholas Dausi is today expected to hold a press briefing in Lilongwe.

According to sources, the much-awaited presser will take place from 12 noon at Golden Peacock Hotel.

The presser is coming barely hours after DPP’s North, Central and Southern region blocks separately endorsed former president Peter Mutharika’s candidature.

DPP’s Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha said people in the region want Mutharika to contest in the 2025 presidential polls.

MCHACHA: people in the region want Mutharika to contest

On his part, , DPP’s Central Region Governor David Kambalame said they want Mutharika to contest in 2025 polls as Malawians want him to return to power.

DPP’s vice president for the Central Region Zeria Chakale has said she will take the endorsement message to Mutharika.