spot_img
spot_img
17.4 C
New York
Thursday, April 13, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

ADADI AYIMANSO: Dausi to address the press

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

National Publicity Secretary for main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Nicholas Dausi is today expected to hold a press briefing in Lilongwe.

According to sources, the much-awaited presser will take place from 12 noon at Golden Peacock Hotel.

The presser is coming barely hours after DPP’s North, Central and Southern region blocks separately endorsed former president Peter Mutharika’s candidature.

DPP’s Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha said people in the region want Mutharika to contest in the 2025 presidential polls.

MCHACHA: people in the region want Mutharika to contest

On his part, , DPP’s Central Region Governor David Kambalame said they want Mutharika to contest in 2025 polls as Malawians want him to return to power.

DPP’s vice president for the Central Region Zeria Chakale has said she will take the endorsement message to Mutharika.

Previous article
25-year-old Malawian man jailed 6-years for stealing 100U$ worth items
Next article
Malawi Police launch probe into ‘Sex for AIP fertilizer’ scam  
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc