ADADI AYIMANSO:  APM’s endorsement tears DPP apart…Dausi demands convention

APM must call for convention- Dausi

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi has asked Party’s President Peter Mutharika to call for an elective convention before 2 July, 2023 as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

The outspoken DPP’s senior member Dausi made the call on Thursday at a presser held at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

He made the call barely hours after DPP North; Central and South blocks endorsed party’s president professor Mutharika for 2025 presidential elections.

“President Mutharika must call for a convention before July 2 this year,” said Dausi, adding that party leadership must allow those vying for positions to campaign freely without dismissals.

The Mwanza Central lawmaker Dausi also expressed worry over continued squabbles in the party which he thinks is ‘uncalled for’.

Dausi then called upon DPP sympathizers and supporters not to lose heart as the party is working to unite its members.

DPP was formed in February 2005 by Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika after a dispute with the United Democratic Front (UDF), which was led by his predecessor, Bakili Muluzi.