25-year-old Malawian man jailed 6-years for stealing 100U$ worth items

A 25-year-old man identified Black Mapulanga will spend the next 6 years of his life in prison after a court in Nkhotakota convicted and sentenced him for stealing assorted items worth K102,500.00 (about 100 U$).

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Flora Chasanga told Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court that Mapulanga broke into the house of Melifa Manda at Makuta Village in the district and went away with assorted items.

According to Chasanga, the stolen property includes 1 bicycle, 25 kilograms of maize flour and assorted household unitensles.

The matter was reported to Nkhotakota Police Station and investigations was instituted which led to the arrest of the convict and recovered all the stolen items.

He was charged with burglary and theft contravening Section 307 and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

In her submission, state prosecutor Chasanga pleaded with the court for a stiffer penalty, saying the offences committed are felonious despite the recovery of the properties.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Felix Phaiya concurred with the state’s submission, saying the convict deserves a custodial sentence.

He therefore sentenced him to 6 years for burglary and 3 years for theft. The sentence will run concurrently.

The convict Mapulanga comes from the area of Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota District.