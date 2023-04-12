spot_img
spot_img
21.3 C
New York
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

2025 Presidential polls: Central Region DPP Endorses APM

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central region bloc has endorsed Peter Mutharika to contest in the 2025 Presidential polls.

This is coming days after the Party’s North bloc, led by vice president Goodall Gondwe, also endorsed Mutharika for 2025 presidential poll.

Announcing the endorsement during a function underway in LIlongwe, DPP’s Central Region Governor David Kambalame said they want Mutharika to contest in 2025 polls as Malawians want him to return to power.

DPP’s vice president for the Central Region Zeria Chakale has said she will take the endorsement message to Mutharika.

“AMalawi ndiomwe akumufuna Peter, ife ndiwongopititsa uthenga,” she said.

Previous article
MK400mn for repatriating enslaved women in Oman grow wings… Foreign Affairs Minister given seven days to update Malawians on the matter
Next article
Chakwera opens 2023 Tobacco Marketing Season with $2.40 price
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc