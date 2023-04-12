2025 Presidential polls: Central Region DPP Endorses APM

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central region bloc has endorsed Peter Mutharika to contest in the 2025 Presidential polls.

This is coming days after the Party’s North bloc, led by vice president Goodall Gondwe, also endorsed Mutharika for 2025 presidential poll.

Announcing the endorsement during a function underway in LIlongwe, DPP’s Central Region Governor David Kambalame said they want Mutharika to contest in 2025 polls as Malawians want him to return to power.

DPP’s vice president for the Central Region Zeria Chakale has said she will take the endorsement message to Mutharika.

“AMalawi ndiomwe akumufuna Peter, ife ndiwongopititsa uthenga,” she said.