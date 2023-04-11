Ralph Jooma hails Chakwera for pardoning Uladi Mussa, John Mussa and others

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Monkey Bay Ralph Jooma has hailed President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for pardoning former Minister of Homeland Security Uladi Mussa and John Mussa and other inmates.

President Chakwera pardoned 200 inmates as part of Easter Commemoration.

In his remarks Jooma who is also DPP spokesperson on finance in Parliament also thanked the Minister of Homeland Security Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma for “advising the president professionally” on the matter.

In the last sitting of Parliament Member of Parliament for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua pleaded with government to consider releasing Uladi Mussa from prison by among other things that he has already served half of his sentence and the “tremendous and enormous” contributions he has played to the socioeconomic development of the country.

Last year, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa wrote President Chakwera to consider releasing Mussa John looking by looking at his age and that “some of economic hardships” may have lured the boy engaging in illegal chamba business.