Malawi Police to crack whip on drunk drivers

The Malawi Police Service says will increase the use of breathalysers as one way of reducing road accidents caused by drunk drivers in the country.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya made the remarks on Tuesday after the country recorded 11 fatal accidents and 11 deaths during the Easter period.

Police statistics says 56 road accidents has been recorded during the period in 2023 against 45 road accidents that were recorded in 2022, representing 24 percent increase.

Kalaya attributed the increased number of road accidents in the country to over-speeding and drink and driving.

According to Kalaya, 5 people have sustained serious injuries from five serious road accidents recorded during the period.

“MPS plans to improve road safety in the country by increasing the use of breathalysers and intensifying awareness campaigns,” said Kalaya in a statement