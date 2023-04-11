Greenbelt Authority appoints counsel Wester Kosamu as Executive Chairperson of Salima Sugar Company Ltd

The Greenbelt Authority(GBA) which is in joint venture with AUM Sugar Allied Limited has announced the appointment of the well known lawyer Wester Peter Kosamu as its Executive Chairperson and Mr Apoorva Roy as its Acting Chief Executive Officer for Salima Sugar Company Limited with effect from April 8, 2023

The GBA has also appointed the following as new Board Members: Professor Betchani Tchereni, Eric Dudley Chizungu, Monasyile Mhango, Engineer Geoffrey Mamba, Dr Sachim Nikam, Mr Prachant Sharma, Mr Vikas Hirawat, Mr Nitin Ranbhise, Mr Vipul Kulkani and Mr Shridar Pulate.

In the corporate universe, the Executive Board Chairperson serves as the direct link between management and the board of directors.

According to the Press Statement which has been signed by Eric Dudley Chidzunga, Chief Executive Officer of Greenbelt Authority, the appointment of counsel Kosamu and Roy will play a key role in meeting the company’s growth goals in the sugar industry, which in turn, will significantly contribute to Malawi’s economic aspirations as two people have wide experience in legal and business management.

The Malawi Government through its Secretary to Treasury and Office of President and Cabinet relinquished its shares to the Greenbelt Authority for it to run effectively.

Greenbelt Authority(GBA) is a government corporation established under the Greenbelt Authority Act No. 23 of 2017 from the Greenbelt Initiative. The Aim of the organization is to champion large scale commercial irrigation through efficient use of land and water resources in order to accelerate social-economic transformation in the country.

GBV does offer lucrative package of projects requiring foreign investment across the country.

GBV is commissioned to increase sustainable irrigate agricultural production and productivity through well developed managed infrastructure for comprehensive utilisation of land and water.