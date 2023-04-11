spot_img
spot_img
16.3 C
New York
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Greenbelt Authority appoints counsel Wester Kosamu as Executive Chairperson of Salima Sugar Company Ltd

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Greenbelt Authority(GBA) which is in joint venture with AUM Sugar Allied Limited has announced the appointment of the well known lawyer Wester Peter Kosamu as its Executive Chairperson and Mr Apoorva Roy as its Acting Chief Executive Officer for Salima Sugar Company Limited with effect from April 8, 2023

The GBA has also appointed the following as new Board Members: Professor Betchani Tchereni, Eric Dudley Chizungu, Monasyile Mhango, Engineer Geoffrey Mamba, Dr Sachim Nikam, Mr Prachant Sharma, Mr Vikas Hirawat, Mr Nitin Ranbhise, Mr Vipul Kulkani and Mr Shridar Pulate.

In the corporate universe, the Executive Board Chairperson serves as the direct link between management and the board of directors.

According to the Press Statement which has been signed by Eric Dudley Chidzunga, Chief Executive Officer of Greenbelt Authority, the appointment of counsel Kosamu and Roy will play a key role in meeting the company’s growth goals in the sugar industry, which in turn, will significantly contribute to Malawi’s economic aspirations as two people have wide experience in legal and business management.

The Malawi Government through its Secretary to Treasury and Office of President and Cabinet relinquished its shares to the Greenbelt Authority for it to run effectively.

Greenbelt Authority(GBA) is a government corporation established under the Greenbelt Authority Act No. 23 of 2017 from the Greenbelt Initiative. The Aim of the organization is to champion large scale commercial irrigation through efficient use of land and water resources in order to accelerate social-economic transformation in the country.

GBV does offer lucrative package of projects requiring foreign investment across the country.

GBV is commissioned to increase sustainable irrigate agricultural production and productivity through well developed managed infrastructure for comprehensive utilisation of land and water.

Previous article
OPENING A NEW CHAPTER IN WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Migogo unveils powerful manifesto ahead of elective AGM
Next article
Ralph Jooma hails Chakwera for pardoning Uladi Mussa, John Mussa and others
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc