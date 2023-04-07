Zitherepano Club organises Easter reggae fest for Cyclone survivors

By Bishop Witmos and Ernest Mfunya

Mangochi, Mana: Zitherepano Club has organised an Easter Reggae Fest on Saturday to raise funds for the support of survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, who are currently staying in various camps across the district.

According to the Club’s Marketing Manager, Vincent Mkwinda, amongst headliners to the feast includes the Black Missionaries, Anthony Makondetsa and the ‘Izathera ma penalty’ star Gibo Pearson.

In an interview Mkwinda said that as a leading entertainment club in Mangochi, they decided to celebrate the Easter festival with the club’s patrons.

“We are happy to announce that we will host an Easter Reggae feast this coming Saturday in order to celebrate with our patrons on this auspicious day.

“As a club, we have decided to sympathise with survivors of cyclone Freddy by supporting them with funds that we will make during the night, as such, we are encouraging all our customers across to come and support us,” said Mkwinda.

He added that during the day they would also unbundle this year’s Zitherepano festival calendar.

Mangochi district experienced heavy rains that were caused by Cyclone Freddy, a development that affected 74,910 people, with five people dying and 30 camps.

In a separate interview, the Black Missionaries band leader, Anjiru Fumulani confirmed their presence to the Saturday night Easter reggae fest performance at Zitherepano, and he assured patrons to expect a night long energetic performance of ‘kuyimba’ 1 to 12 albums.

“During the night, we would like to give our fans the best performance, and it is our hope that they shall come in large number as they did during our previous performance in the district in September last year,” he said.

Fumulani then thanked Zitherepano management for recognizing the band every time they have events, and he further expressed his gratitude for the band to be part of the fundraising show which seeks to help survivors of Cyclone Freddy.

Gibo Pearson said that the reggae fest will mark his first performance in Mangochi since the commencement of this year; hence people should patronise the event.

“I am set to sing songs such as ‘Ndizakukwatira, Chikazandithera, Wakupha, and ‘Atambwali’, amongst many,” said Pearson.

During the day patrons to the club are expected to pay K5, 000 per head where, as part of celebration, they will also be treated to some free food services.

Since its establishment 25 years ago, Zitherepano club has been a home of entertainment, hosting even international artists like Awilo Longomba from DRC, Mampi as well as General Kanene from Zambia, amongst others.