Nankhumwa officially open Hometown Luxury Resort in Luchenza- Says hotel industry is Malawi’s financial lifeline

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa says hospitality and tourism industry can easily amplify economic opportunities of the country if government can invest more in energy sector, inject some reliefs including tax cuts, have good road infrastructure among others.

Nankhumwa was speaking this today at the opening of Hometown Luxury Resort in Luchenza, Thyolo District.

In his remarks Nankhumwa said that tourism and hospitality industry have the ‘dynamo force’ to deliver an inclusive economic growth, job and creation, and GDP growth among others if we can have a government that is decisive in making tough decisions that can enable the economy to grow and create jobs for the youths.

“It is disheartening to see places like Luchenza failing to “take off” economically though late President Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika elevated the township to Municipality many years ago because government has failed to realize that hospitality industry is the only industry that has “no season” when it comes to realisation of economic growth.

“Our economy has been plunged into turmoil after coronavirus and Ukraine war among others but have new standard hotels can boost the economy and regain the lost jobs. Therefore, the opening of the Hometown Luxury Resort will attract tourists and attract business captains because the place is of high standards, said Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region.

In his remarks, Chairperson of Luchenza Municipality, Saize Simeji said the construction of the Resort will help the Council increase its tax base and help the Council to create more socioeconomic development opportunities for the area.

The Hometown Luxury Resort has standard rooms, restaurant, bar and grill, gym, conference room among others.