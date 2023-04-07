MEET THE CAPABLE TEAM TO LEAD MISA-MALAWI FOR THE NEXT THREE YEARS

BY DR ALFRED MUNTHALI

The Winning Team: From left Chisomo Ngulube, Golden Matonga and Steve Zimba

It’s not a matter of winning elections and enjoy whatever such positions offer. It’s a matter of being principled to understand the responsibilities of such positions and people’s expectations. It’s not a matter of just promising but having a heart to understand what is being promised and making efforts to deliver.

Here is a team of people with caliber to change how things are done and provide the needed leadership. Here is a team of principled characters to understand what is expected to improve and what is required to change.

It is their experience that makes them qualified to lead Misa-Malawi; and are capable to deliver. They know the system, they understand the shortfalls and they are aware of the expectations.

My fellow journalists, ladies and gentlemen. Let me introduce to you once again the only team capable of leading Misa-Malawi and help to further develop journalism professional in this country.

They are not promising the moon. They are only promising what they have experience doing, and what can be achieved. Fellow journalists, this is the team deserving your vote and support.

THEIR MANIFESTO

Establish a Journalism Legal Defense Fund. Under the fund, MISA Malawi will work with partners to safeguard journalists from harm both physical and legal by pursuing legal cases against individuals, institutions or parties that violate the rights of journalists. The fund will also be used to defend journalists or media houses that have been unfairly victimized for doing professional work including facing unwarranted legal threats.

Initiate new and continue implementing existing Continued Journalism Education programs: Under this pillar, we will do the following:

(a) Introduce short term courses in financial management and entrepreneurship for the sustainability of media initiatives, media houses, and start-ups

(b) Continue specialized short term courses in reporting on finance, law and parliament

(a) Introduce short term courses in financial management and entrepreneurship for the sustainability of media initiatives, media houses, and start-ups (b) Continue specialized short term courses in reporting on finance, law and parliament Launch MISA sustainability initiatives

(a) investing in properties such as guest houses, event gardens, conference rooms,

(b) selling MISA branded memorabilia, t-shirts, golf-shirts, caps

(c) Establishing the MISA Malawi School of Journalism as currently indicated in the MISA Strategic Plan.

With this team, journalism is in the safe hands!