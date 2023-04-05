Malawi Police Service Assists Cyclone Freddy Survivors

Malawi Police Service through its welfare branch has donated various items and money to 45 police families who were affected by Cyclone Freddy in Mulanje, Phalombe and Blantyre.

The function took place at Edgas Lodge at Muloza in Mulanje on Wednesday, 5 April, 2023.

Leader of the delegation, Sinya Mkandawire, wife to the Deputy Inspector General for Administration, expressed gratitude towards police officers across the nation for their contributions and encouraged the affected families to make good use of the items.

Superintendent Halmiton Chinthochi, Officer In-Charge for Muloza Police Post, thanked the delegation for the timely response and applauded the Inspector General of Police and the entire management for leading the goodwill response.

Among the items donated were cooking oil, bags of maize, clothes, caps, buckets, and blankets.



Cyclone Freddy hit the southern region of Malawi in March, leaving thousands of people displaced, including 45 families from the South East Police region.-(Story Credit: Malawi Police Service)