Thumbs Up President Chakwera for Donating K 120 Million to DoDMA

By Bashir Al Bashir

As a new Malawi Congress Party (MCP) media guru let me thank my president of MCP Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for donating K120 million and some blankets to DODMA, on behalf of, Presidential Charity Initiative he founded.

The money is part of money raised last year October during presidential golf charity event. That so, he should have been the first to donate as the money was readily available, the president chose to be the last one, after everyone has donated, his choice. Still this is a good initiative.

So when the president was making calls for quick donations from all over, his organisation was sitting on millions readily available?

We died of cholera when he had millions in his fund not making single donation.

If it wasn’t cyclones we would not have known his charity foundation has millions in its account. So how much is the balance?