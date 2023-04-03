FDH clears air on Phalombe incident

Listed FDH Bank Plc has cleared the air over an issue involving an ill customer who sought the services of the bank at Phalombe Service Centre.

Within the week, social media had reports of a certain lady who is ill was dragged to the Bank to withdraw funds from her account.

However, the Bank through a statement, has expressed regret and that efforts have been made for the woman to access her account through her family.

“To safeguard customer funds, our policy and prior experience require next of kin to provide a letter by the Hospital to access funds on behalf of our customer when they are ill. Contrary to reports circulating on social media. FDH Bank Plc would like to advise its customers and the general public that the Service Centre did not require the patient to visit the Bank.

“Based on what happened, it is clear that the guidance that was provided by the Bank was misunderstood. Please note that across our network of 51 service centres, we assist our customers with dignity and respect and that includes those customers who are ill and are unable to visit the bank to access their funds.

“As a Bank, we sincerely regret the trouble caused to our customer due to the misunderstanding and we have since engaged the family to ensure smooth access to the account when need arises,” reads the statement.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) issued a statement asking the Bank to apologise for what they termed ‘inhumane’ conduct towards the customer.

FDH Bank Plc has therefore promised to “remain committed to distinguished customer service and will strive to always delight our customers across our vast and growing network.”