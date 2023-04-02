I have joined MCP, Chakwera is the best president ever in Malawi

BASHIR AL BASHIR

My followers, I wish to inform you of my decision to join MCP and endorse Dr. Chakwera as the president. After a careful thought, hereby agree with the insightful statement Richard Kamwendo made in reference to our state President His Excellency the state President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera is the best president ever in Malawi. Now I fully understood why he was ready to shed his blood, not for his jobless children to get jobs, rather for all of us Malawians to be Canaan- a land of milk, honey and peace.

There years ago, he inherited a sick economy from DPP. An economy with inflation of 7%, six months Forex cover, and low lending rates. In three years he has fine tuned the economy to a surprise of many. Donors, foreign presidents and others are marvelling at how Chakwera managed to move lending rates from 10% to 20%, devalued kwacha with 25% now kwacha is most powerful currency in the region, moved inflation from 7% to 30% and slashed Forex cover from 6 months to 5 days. Infrastructural developments are everywhere. In lilongwe a 3 kilometres road has taken 3 years to complete, one year per kilometre.

Let us learn to appreciate the zeal, sacrifices and dedication of our leaders to making Malawi a shining star on earth. We are food basket of Southern Africa and yet humble to ride in other people’s helicopters. I therefore endorse MCP and Dr. Chakwera as president of Malawi beyond 2025